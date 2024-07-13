CUET UG Result Delay May Push Delhi University New Academic Year

The commencement of the semester for first-year students at Delhi University (DU) is likely to be postponed to August 16, due to a delay in the release of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Saturday.

Initially scheduled to start on August 1, the delay in the publication of results has disrupted the academic calendar.

Vice Chancellor Singh said classes for other semesters will begin as per scheduled on August 1.

"The result has not been announced, but it will impact the academic calendar for the students for the first semester in courses where admission is through CUET-UG. The semester will likely start on August 16. For other semesters, we will start the semester on August 1," DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh told ANI.

When asked whether the university has received any communication from the crisis-struck National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts CUET UG, Singh said: "We have not received any communication from the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the result."

The NTA is currently grappling with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG and UGC-NET, which has delayed the CUET-UG results.

According to the NTA's information bulletin, the CUET-UG results were initially scheduled for release on June 30. However, the results have yet to be announced.

This delay is significant as the CUET-UG results are crucial for securing admission to prominent universities like Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, among other Central universities.

The CUET-UG serves as the primary admission test for undergraduate programs at 46 Central universities, and this year's exam was conducted from May 15 to May 31 in both online and pen-and-paper formats.

The delay in announcing the CUET-UG results will impact the admission schedules of all participating universities. DU, for instance, had planned to open its phase two admissions portal by July 2 to fill 71,000 seats based on CUET-UG scores.

As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including Central universities such as DU, Allahabad University, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), await the CUET-UG 2024 results to commence the undergraduate admission process, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar has assured that the NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible.

"After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to do all this and announce the results. However, NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible," the UGC chief told ANI.

According to the NTA's information bulletin, the CUET-UG results were initially scheduled for release on June 30, but they have yet to be announced.

The CUET-UG results are essential for admissions to major universities like Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), among other Central universities.

The CUET-UG acts as the primary admission test for undergraduate programs at 46 Central universities, with this year's exam conducted from May 15 to May 31 in both online and pen-and-paper formats.

The delay in results will affect the admission timelines of all participating institutions. DU, for instance, had intended to open its phase two admissions portal by July 2 to fill 71,000 seats based on CUET-UG scores.

As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including institutions like Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), await the CUET-UG 2024 results to begin the undergraduate admission process, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M. Jagadesh Kumar has reassured students that the NTA is working diligently to announce the results as soon as possible.

"After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to complete this process, but they are committed to announcing the results promptly," he told ANI over the phone.