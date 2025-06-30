CUET UG Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Past Trends, And How To Download Scorecard

CUET UG Result 2025: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET UG 2025) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is nearing its result declaration. As per sources, the CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be released anytime now, most likely in the last week of June.

Before the result, the final answer key will be published, incorporating valid objections submitted by candidates earlier this month. The result will be made available on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Result Date: Past Three Years' Trend

Students looking to estimate the possible release date of CUET UG 2025 can refer to past years' trends:

• CUET UG 2024: Result announced on July 30

• CUET UG 2023: Result announced on July 15

• CUET UG 2022: Result announced on September 15

Given this pattern and the earlier exam window this year, the CUET UG 2025 result is expected by June-end.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Overview

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 4, 2025, with a record 13.54 lakh candidates appearing from across India and abroad. The exam is the gateway for undergraduate admissions to over 250 central, state, deemed, and private universities.

How To Download CUET UG 2025 Scorecard PDF

Follow these steps to download your scorecard once the results are announced:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "CUET UG 2025 Scorecard" link

Enter your application number and date of birth

View and download the CUET UG 2025 scorecard PDF

Save a copy for admission and counseling purposes

What Happens After CUET UG Result?

Once the results are released, students must begin the university admission process. Here's what typically follows:

Universities publish admission notifications, including cut-offs and counseling schedules.

Candidates must register separately on university portals and fill out preference forms.

Seat allotment is done based on CUET scores, merit rank, and course preferences.

Upon allotment, students need to pay the admission fee to confirm their seat.

Document verification follows-either online or in person-requiring original scorecards, mark sheets, and identity proofs.

For updates regarding results, students are advised to regularly check the official CUET UG website and respective university portals.