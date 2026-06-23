CUET UG 2026 Result Out: NTA Releases Scorecards, Here's Direct Link To Download

CUET UG 2026 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results and NTA scores for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions for the academic session 2026-27. According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the examination, of whom 11,64,098 appeared.

Exam Held Across 19 Days, 35 Shifts

The examination was conducted from May 11 to 31 and again on June 6 and 7. NTA said candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects, resulting in around 67,56,327 test instances and 12,906 distinct subject combinations.

This year, CUET UG was held in 321 exam cities, including 13 cities outside India such as Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore,

West Java and Washington.

37 Subjects Offered In 13 Languages

NTA said CUET UG 2026 offered 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates could opt for a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the aptitude test.

A total of 332 unique question papers comprising 18,160 unique questions were prepared, while 996 total question papers carrying 55,055 questions across 13 languages were administered over 19 days in 35 shifts. The exam was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Registrations Rise Over 15%

NTA said CUET UG 2026 saw a rise of over 15 per cent in the number of registered candidates compared to last year. While 13,54,699 candidates had registered in 2025, the number rose to 15,68,867 this year. The number of candidates who appeared also increased from 10,71,735 in 2025 to 11,64,098 in 2026.

Among registered candidates this year, 7,94,257 were male, 7,74,607 female and three belonged to the third gender category. The agency also noted that female participation saw a significant increase compared to last year.

Category-Wise Candidate Data

According to NTA, 6,86,419 candidates from the general category registered for CUET UG 2026, followed by 5,28,838 from Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 1,71,397 from Scheduled Castes, 95,464 from Scheduled Tribes and 86,749 from the

Economically Weaker Section category. Of the total registered candidates, 5,033 were persons with disabilities, out of whom 3,894 appeared for the exam.

Best Performance In CUET UG 2026

NTA said one candidate secured a 100 percentile score in four out of the five subjects opted for in the examination. A total of 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 180 candidates in two subjects and 3,214 candidates in one subject.

The highest aggregate NTA score in five subjects was 1232.19, secured by a candidate with application number 263510269243. The second-highest aggregate score was 1230.82, followed by 1207.21.

Result Prepared On Final Answer Key

The testing agency said the result has been prepared on the basis of final answer keys vetted by subject experts. It added that the result has been declared within 16 days of completion of the examination, which is 14 days earlier than the previous cycle.

What Candidates Should Do Next

NTA said the results of candidates will be shared with the participating universities. Candidates have been advised to remain in touch with the respective universities and institutions for admission-related updates, counselling schedules and further procedures.