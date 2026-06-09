CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Soon: Response Sheet, Objection Window, Challenge Details

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 provisional answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, soon. As per the official data, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the exam. The Undergraduate entrance exam offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and 1 General Aptitude Test (GAT). Students were allowed to choose up to five subjects.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG exams from May 11 to May 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026, across 321 examination cities, including 15 international cities - Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

CUET UG 2026: Display Of Answer Key For Challenges

The NTA will display the CUET UG provisional answer key of the questions on the official websites, cuet.nta.nic.in, along with a public notice. Applicants will be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non refundable online payment of Rs. 200 per question challenged.

According to the exam body, only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Applicants must also send justification or evidence to support their claim. According to the official exam notification, subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

Candidates can use this opportunity to estimate their probable scores. As per the official marking scheme, five marks will be awarded for correct response. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer.