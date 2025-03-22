CUET UG 2025: Fee Payment Window Closes Tonight, Exam From May 8 To June 1

CUET UG 2025: The window for paying the application fees for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 is scheduled to close tonight. Students can submit their application fees using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI by 11.50pm on the official website.

The application correction window will open on March 24 and close on March 26. The registration process began on March 1, with a deadline set for March 22.

The exam will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The city details and admit cards for the test will be issued later.

CUET UG is conducted for admission to central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.

The examination will be conducted in 13 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the application process at the earliest and ensure timely submission of their application fees to avoid a last-minute rush.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, or visit the NTA website(s): nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

Details of the programme(s) offered by central universities and participating universities (state/deemed/private) are available on their respective websites as well as on the NTA website: cuet.nta.nic.in/universities/.