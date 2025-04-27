CUET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Details

CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (CUET UG 2025) is likely to be released soon. Candidates will be able to check the city intimation slip by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, once it is released.

CUET UG 2025 City Slip: Check Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Step 2. Click on the link for the CUET UG 2025 exam city slip available on the homepage

Step 3. On the subsequent page, provide the required details and click on the submit button

Step 4. Your city slip for the CUET UG 2025 exam will then be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Save and print a copy of the city slip for future reference.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into undergraduate programmes for all central universities and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

Marking scheme of CUET UG 2025 exam

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one correct answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner: