CUET UG 2024: Registrations Extended, Check Documents Required For Identification Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet again extended the registration dates for the Common University Entrance Exam- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024. Students now have time till April 5, 2024 to submit their application forms.

The agency has also noted that candidates can use their school or any other valid government identity card with photograph to facilitate their identification. Applicants can opt for login and identification for online submission form to register with following options:

Aadhar card

Digi locker

ABC ID

Passport

Pan Card

School/ Any other valid Govt. Identity Card with photograph.

An official notification released by NTA reads, "The candidates and concerned stakeholders are informed that registration of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders, details are mentioned below: The date for the online submission of application form has been extended to April 5, 2024. The form can be submitted by 9:50 pm on the last date. The deadline for the successful transaction of fee has been set for April, 5, 2024. Correction in particulars of the exam form can be done from April 6 - 7, 2024. The last date for correcting the particulars has been set for 11:50 pm."

The test will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15- 31 at several exam centres nationwide.

CUET UG 2024 application fee:

General category students are required to pay Rs 400 per subject or Rs 1,000 for up to three subjects.

OBC-NCL/EWS students are obligated to pay Rs 375 per subject or Rs 900 for up to three subjects.

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories need to pay Rs 350 per subject or Rs 800 for up to three subjects.

The CUET UG 2024 result will be declared on June 30. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to access their result.