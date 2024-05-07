CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip Out, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024). Registered candidates can download their city slips by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The city slips contain the names of the cities where the exam centres will be located.

How To Download CUET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip:

Navigate to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Locate and click on the city intimation link displayed on the homepage.

Input your application number and date of birth, then proceed to the next step.

The city intimation slip will appear on your screen.

Download the city intimation slip for future reference.

Candidates should note that this does not serve as the Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2024. Instead, it provides preliminary details regarding the allocation of the Examination Centre City for candidates' convenience. The official Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2024 will be provided at a later time.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Details:

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 exams from May 15 to 24. This time, the exams will be held in a hybrid mode, comprising both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper modes, for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

This year's examination will be of the shortest duration, concluding in seven days. There will be a total of 63 test papers offered in CUET (UG) - 2024. The test duration will generally be 45 minutes, except for certain subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024: Exam Shifts

The exam will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1A (10am - 11am), Shift 1B (12.15pm - 1pm), Shift 2A (3pm - 3.45pm), and Shift 2B (5pm - 6pm). Other papers will have three shifts: Shift 1 (9am to 11.15am), Shift 2 (1.15pm - 2.45pm), and Shift 3 (4.45pm - 6.15pm).

This year, 7,17,000 male students and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG. Each candidate can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Subjects/Tests

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation.

Questions To Be Attempted

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

CUET UG 2024: General Test

For any undergraduate program/programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission. Questions To Be attempted 50 questions are to be attempted out of 60.