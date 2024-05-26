CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards Out For May 29 Exam At Delhi And Silchar Centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 May 29 exam. The exams will be held at the Delhi and Silchar centres. Students set to appear in the examination can access their admit cards by visiting the official website.

Students can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

On the homepage, select the link titled "Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on May 29)."

Input the credentials to log in and click on submit.

The CUET UG admit card will appear in a new window.

Verify and download the CUET UG 2024 admit card.

Print it out for further use.

CUET UG 2024: Admit Card Contains the Following Details

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Photograph

Barcode

Date of birth

Registration number

Examination centre

Subjects and codes



Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed the May 15 CUET UG 2024 exam for the Delhi centre and the May 24 exam for the Silchar centre to May 29 due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Advertisement

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday stated, "For the test papers to be conducted on May 29, 2024, in Pen and Paper (OMR) mode, NTA will issue fresh Admit Cards for the concerned candidates either tonight or tomorrow."

The CUET UG 2024 exam started on May 15. The exams are being conducted in pen-and-paper as well as computer-based modes.