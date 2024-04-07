CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Live Now, Exam From May 15

CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages across 380 cities, including 26 outside India.

The application form correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is now live. Students who have registered for the exam can edit or modify their applications by visiting the official website.

It is crucial to verify the form before submission, as there will be no further opportunities for corrections after the window closes. Therefore, candidates must ensure the accuracy of the information on their certificates and grade reports before making any changes to the application form.

CUET UG 2024: Steps To Modify Application Form

Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the 'Sign In' option.

Input your application ID, date of birth, or password.

Click the "Login" button.

Proceed to the CUET correction window 2024 link.

A new window containing the application form will open.

Rectify any mistakes in the appropriate sections before submission.

Save the changes and print out the revised form.

Retain a physical copy of the updated application form.

The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31, with two or three shifts per day, and result will be declared on June 30.

Introduced in 2022, CUET (UG) offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper).

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may select any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation.

CUET (UG): Exam Pattern