CUET UG Answer Key To Be Released In 3-4 Days: Exam Body Sources

CUET UG 2024 Result: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provisional answer key is expected to be released in the next 3-4 days, according to sources from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Originally scheduled for June 30, the answer key has been delayed, with the NTA aiming to release an error-free version. The final result will follow after addressing any objections raised by students.

The delay has caused anxiety among the 9,68,201 students who took the exam between May 15 and 29 as they wait for their results. This year, 14,90,293 students registered for the CUET, including 6,60,311 female candidates.

Expressing her frustration, Madhulika Joshi, a CUET UG candidate, told NDTV, "We are very frustrated. We took the exam more than a month ago, and we still don't have the provisional answer key. It is really concerning."

Ms Joshi also highlighted issues of mismanagement during the exam, noting, "There was an issue of time loss at the exam center."

Another student, Yashi Singh, echoed these sentiments, saying, "Students are forced to look at admission options at private universities. It is a failure on the part of the examination body. The belief of the students has been shaken due to the mismanagement by the exam body, which has been happening over the past year."

Ms Singh further described various problems faced by students, including inconvenient examination center locations, long waiting lines, and last-minute release of admit cards. "It is really difficult to maintain trust in the exam body. We expect a fair result," she added.

Former education secretary Vrinda Swarup advised students to be patient, emphasising the importance of an accurate and error-free result despite the delay. "It's fine that there is a delay in the release of the answer key, but when the results are out, they should be authentic and error-free," she said.

Addressing concerns about restoring students' faith in the testing agency, Ms Swarup stated, "The NTA needs to organise a decent exam, with city intimation and admit cards released on time."

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET-UG exams in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across 379 locations. The CUET is a national-level exam required for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.