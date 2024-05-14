CUET UG 2024: Exam Body Advises Students To Download Admit Card This Evening

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised students registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2024) to download the admit card on the evening of May 14. Explaining the reason, the exam body stated that any changes in the examination centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the hall ticket.

The admit card for the exams, scheduled from May 15 to 18, was released on Monday. Students can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside the country, in pen and paper mode. Students can download their admit cards from the official website using their application form number and date of birth.

The city intimation slips for the exams on May 15, 16, 17, and 18 have already been released. The city slips and admit card for the remaining papers will be issued later on the official website.

The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 24. This year's examination will be of the shortest duration, concluding in 7 days.

The NTA will administer the CUET (UG) 2024 in a hybrid mode, including both computer-based testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper formats, for approximately 13.48 lakh students.

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of NTA CUET UG.

On the homepage, select the "Sign In" option.

Input the application ID, password, and security code, then submit.

The CUET UG 2024 admit card will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card for future use.

Students must carry their admit card 2024, along with a government ID, to the test centres. They are also advised to read the instructions and exam day guidelines mentioned on the hall tickets.

CUET UG 2024: Exam structure

There will be a total of 63 test papers offered in CUET (UG) - 2024.

The test duration will generally be 45 minutes, except for certain subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and the General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.

The exam will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1A (10am - 11am), Shift 1B (12.15pm - 1pm), Shift 2A (3pm - 3.45pm), and Shift 2B (5pm - 6pm). Other papers will have three shifts: Shift 1 (9am to 11.15am), Shift 2 (1.15pm - 2.45pm), and Shift 3 (4.45pm - 6.15pm).

This year, 7,17,000 male students and 6,30,000 females have applied for CUET UG. Each candidate can apply for up to six subjects, with 261 universities participating in the test.

The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be held for 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Subjects/Tests

There are 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable university/organisation.

CUET UG 2024: Questions To Be Attempted

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

General Test:

Questions To Be Attempted:

50 questions are to be attempted out of 60.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.