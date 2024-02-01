CUET Postgraduate 2024 Application Deadline Extended To February 7, Check Exam Structure

CUET PG 2024: The entrance examination will take place from March 11 to 28, with three shifts daily.

The National Testing Agency has extended the online registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) to February 07, 2024. Initially scheduled to end on December 25, the registration period was extended to December 31, 2024, and now, for the second time, it has been prolonged until February 07, 2024. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

Candidates have until February 8, 11.50pm to submit the registration fee. The entrance examination will take place from March 11 to 28, with three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4th. Details regarding the examination cities for CUET PG will be available on the website on March 4 and admit cards will be accessible starting March 7, 2024.

CUET PG 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Select the registration link on the homepage

Sign up and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and proceed with the payment of application fees.

Save and print a copy of the application form for your records

CUET PG 2024: Exam Structure, Marking Pattern

The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT), lasting for 105 minutes across three shifts.

Candidates are allowed to select up to four question paper codes.

No general test will accompany each paper.

Candidates can opt for a general paper as a subject, with the comprehension section in English or Hindi, chosen during registration.

The question paper will comprise 75 questions.

Each correct answer earns four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Language papers will be in the relevant language, except for Linguistics, which will be in English.

MTech/Higher Sciences papers will be exclusively in English.

Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Hindu Studies, the Indian Knowledge System, and Baudha Darshan.

Humanities, Sciences, and Common papers will be bilingual, and presented in both English and Hindi.

Except for linguistics, which will be in English, other language papers will be in the relevant language.