CUET PG 2025: Registration Begins For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for registration to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- PG) - 2025 for admission to postgraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities/ institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance test can register on the official website by February 1, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.

The window for correction in particulars will be open from February 3-5, 2025. The announcement of the city of examination will be made in the first week of March 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website four days before the actual date of the exam. The CUET PG exam will be held between March 13- 31, 2025. The candidates will be required to submit only one application form for the exam. Under no circumstances, they will be allowed to fill more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one application form.

The medium of the question paper for CUET (PG)- 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the CUET (PG) – 2025.

The Ministry of Education and UGC conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities / institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges since 2022. The exam provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.