CUET PG 2025: Check Changes Made To Postgraduate Entrance Exam 2025

Applications have started for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- PG) - 2025 for admission to postgraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities/ institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance test can register on the official website of NTA by February 1, 2025.

The CUET PG exam will be held between March 13- 31, 2025. The window for correction in particulars will be open from February 3-5, 2025. The announcement of the city of examination will be made in the first week of March 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website four days before the actual date of the exam.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has this year made the following significant changes in the CUET PG exam:

The duration of the exam for the upcoming CUET PG 2025 has been set for 90 minutes as against the previous duration of 120 minutes and 105 minutes. However, the number of questions in the exam paper will remain the same as 75.



Candidates can select up to four question paper codes from a provided list.

The number of exam cities in the country has reduced from 300 to 285. However, additions have been made to global centres. New international centers include locations in Abu Dhabl (UAE), Oslo (Norway), and Frankfurt/Berlin (Germany). Candidates will now have the option to select four preferred cities based on their address. Earlier, applicants would opt for two centres.



The application fee for CUET PG 2025 has been increased by Rs 200 for all categories, including General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Non-Creamy Layer (NCL), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).