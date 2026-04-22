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CUET PG 2026 Result To Be Out On April 24, Says Exam Body NTA

CUET PG Result Date: NTA will declare the CUET PG 2026 result on April 24, 2026, accessible via exams.nta.nic.in using application number and password.

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CUET PG 2026 Result To Be Out On April 24, Says Exam Body NTA
CUET PG Result Date Out On April 22, Download Link Here

CUET PG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 result will be declared on April 24, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their results from the agency's official website, exams.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result?

  • Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 download link.
  • Enter your application number and password/date of birth.
  • Click on "Submit".
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The CUET PG Scorecard

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Subject(s) appeared 
  • Marks obtained
  • Percentile or score
  • Qualifying details

After Result Process

CUET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities across India. Following the declaration of results, a counselling process will be conducted for admissions.

Some of the important universities participating in the counselling process include:

  • Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  • Banaras Hindu University
  • B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University
  • Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP
  • Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar
  • University of Delhi
  • University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee

Each participating institute will release details of its counselling process for PG admissions on its official website.

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