CUET PG 2026 Result To Be Out On April 24, Says Exam Body NTA

CUET PG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 result will be declared on April 24, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their results from the agency's official website, exams.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result?

Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 download link.

Enter your application number and password/date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The CUET PG Scorecard

Candidate name

Roll number

Subject(s) appeared

Marks obtained

Percentile or score

Qualifying details

After Result Process

CUET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities across India. Following the declaration of results, a counselling process will be conducted for admissions.

Some of the important universities participating in the counselling process include:

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar

University of Delhi

University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee

Each participating institute will release details of its counselling process for PG admissions on its official website.