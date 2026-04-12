CUET PG 2026: Participating Universities, Counselling Process Explained

CUET PG 2026: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for admission into Postgraduate (PG) programmes in central and participating universities of India. Candidates with a valid CUET PG score are eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by the participating institutions. It is important to note that the NTA score of CUET PG 2026 is valid for admission to the academic year 2026-27 only.

The NTA released the CUET PG 2026 provisional answer key on April 10, 2026. To calculate their raw scores, candidates must check their responses and the answers given in the answer key PDF. Students can raise challenges against the provisional answer key till April 14 (10 am), by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. Only challenges made during the stipulated time, after successful payment, through the 'key challenge link' will be considered.

CUET PG 2026: Participating Universities

Given below is the list of some important universities and institutions participating in the Common University Entrance Test, 2026.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar

University of Delhi

University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee

Candidates can also apply for postgraduate programmes in various central universities, such as Central University of Haryana, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, and more using their CUET PG scores. Soon after the result declaration, the universities will declare their cut-offs.

Counselling Process For PG Admission

Each participating institute will notify about the counselling process for PG admissions on their official websites. Eligible candidates must register for the counselling process on the institute's website, in which they are seeking admission. Based on the candidate's score, CUET PG rank and choices filled, the authority will conduct the seat allotment process. The seat allocation results will be published on the official website of the concerned university.

Seat Acceptance And Fee Payment

Candidates who secure a seat in the counselling rounds, must acknowledge their acceptance within the stipulated time and make the required fee payment to confirm their admission. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Several universities allow candidates to lock or freeze their choices. In such cases, applicants can lock their choices, and confirm their admission by paying the admission fee, or wait for the next rounds.

Reporting, Document Verification

After completion of the seat allotment process, candidates must report to their allotted institutes on the reporting day (to be confirmed by the institute), and complete document verification to confirm their admission.

The NTA is not directly responsible for overseeing the counselling process of CUET PG 2026, according to the official information bulletin. Instead, each participating university will autonomously announce its counselling schedule.