CTET 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Exam On January 21

CTET January 2024: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination at ctet.nic.in.

The registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 will close today. Those interested and eligible can apply for the examination by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Earlier, the last date for submitting forms was November 23, but it was later extended to November 27. The examination is being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"Due to a large number of aspiring candidates applying for CTET, the last date for submitting an online application has been extended to 27-11-2023, and the fee can be paid up to 27-11-2023 until 11.59pm. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website ctet.nic.in," the notification issued by CBSE reads.



CTET January 2024: Direct link to apply

CTET January 2024: Application fee

Candidates from the general and OBC-Non-Creamy Layer categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. SC, ST candidates, and persons with disabilities need to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for two papers.

CTET January 2024: Examination schedule and shifts

The 18th CTET examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024, across 135 cities in the country. The test, which will be conducted in 20 languages, will consist of two shifts, each lasting 2.5 hours. The first shift will be held from 9.30am to 12pm, and the second shift from 2.30pm to 5pm. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).

For detailed information on the exam syllabus, eligibility, paper pattern, marking scheme, and more, candidates are advised to refer to the information bulletin available on the CTET website.