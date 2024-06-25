Advertisement
CTET 2024: City Intimation Slip Out For Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The exam will be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each.

Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the city intimation slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the CTET to check their exam centre.

The exam will be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each. Paper 2 exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the Paper 1 exam is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm. 

The Paper 1 exam will be held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the country. The detailed information containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website.

The exam is conducted for screening eligible candidates for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act. The candidate must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE.

