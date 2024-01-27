CTET 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Check Details

CTET Answer key.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted by CBSE on January 21. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CTET answer key and their responses from the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can estimate their scores and evaluate their likelihood of qualifying using the answer key.

Dissatisfied candidates with the provisional answer key can submit their objections by paying a fee of ₹ 1,000 per question. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses.

Candidates are required to score a minimum marks of 60 per cent (55 per cent for reserved categories) to pass the exam.

The examination was held in 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country.

CTET 2024: Steps To Access Provisional Answer Key

Step 1-Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, locate and click on the "CTET 2024 provisional answer key" link

Step 3- Enter the application number and date of birth to log in and submit

Step 4- The CTET 2024 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download the answer key

For classes 1 to 5, Paper 1 is used to assess teacher eligibility, and for classes 6 to 8, Paper 2 is used. Official figures show that 9,58,193 candidates had enrolled for Paper 1, while 17,35,333 applications were submitted for Paper 2.