CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 application.

Those who have already registered are advised to visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, to verify their details and make any necessary corrections. The deadline for making modifications is January 5, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held between February 16 and 28, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Application Form: Steps To Make Corrections

Step 1. Go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter the required details and click on "Submit"

Step 5. Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check the details and make the necessary changes

Step 7. Once done, click on "Submit"

Step 8. Take a hard copy for future reference

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for three hours. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be available in both English and Hindi.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Examination aims to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, admission to Ph.D. programs, or enrollment in PhD-specific programs at Indian universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to stay updated on the latest information by regularly visiting the official NTA website.