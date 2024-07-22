CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in . They are required to enter their application number and password to access the admit card.

The exam will be held from July 25 to July 27.

The official notification reads: "Further, to get familiar with the exam interface before the exam day, a mock test has been organized. In any case, it shouldn't be considered as a sample test. It is to be noted that the exam content and timings shown on the mock test interface are sample only and may vary on the day of the exam."

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the NTA CSIR UGC NET official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Joint CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Examination Admit Card

Enter your login details

Check the admit card and save it

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Exam Papers

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

Candidates should submit the form only once; multiple submissions are not allowed under any circumstances, as stated in the official notification.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.