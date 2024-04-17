CSEET July 2024: Registrations Begin For Company Secretary Entrance Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July session. The application process for the CSEET is ongoing and will conclude on June 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI to register for the exam.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for July 6, 2024.

The institute will also share a link of CSEET virtual teaching classes to the candidates once they register for the entrance exam.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.