CSEET: Company Secretary Mock Test To Be Held Today, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 11, 2025. Ahead of the CSEET January session, the institute will conduct the mock test to familiarise students about the exam. Students who have registered for the exam, can appear for the mock test today. The User ID and Password for the mock test will be communicated by E- Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.



"Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday January 11, 2025 through Remote Proctored mode. To familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hours durations on January 8, 2025. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates. Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time," read an official notification by the ICSI.



All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET. Process of downloading SEB is given at the following link. https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/CSEET_Secure_Browser_Download_Process_01012025.pdf



The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode, allowing students to take the test from anywhere in the country under online invigilation.



To qualify for the Company Secretary entrance exam, students must score an aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The institute has also noted that candidates will not be allowed to use calculators, pens/pencils, paper, or notebooks during the CSEET.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.