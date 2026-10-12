CPRI Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Today For 110 Posts, Check Selection Process

CPRI Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) recruitment 2026 is closing today, October 12, 2026, those who still haven't applied this is their last chance to visit the official website, cpri.res.in and fill out the form. Once the registration window closes, no applications will be accepted after that.

Candidates interested in applying for the Engineering Officer, Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician, Technical Attendant, Assistant or Multi-Tasking Staff posts must check the post-wise eligibility criteria thoroughly before applying.

The application fee, once paid, is non-refundable and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD categories, Ex-servicemen and women are exempted from payment of fees.

CPRI Recruitment 2026: Check Steps to Apply

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to fill out the CPRI recruitment application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website, cpri.res.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the career option present on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the career section, click on the current openings option.

Step 4: Then click on the application form link with advertisement number CPRI/06/2026.

Step 5: Register for the exam by entering details such as name, category, date of birth, mobile number, email ID etc.

Step 6: Once registered for the exam, fill out the application form by providing educational and personal details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents including photograph and signature.

Step 8: Lastly pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

CPRI Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies

The category-wise break-up of vacancies of the posts is as follows:

Engineering Officer Gr.1 (Electrical): 7

7 Engineering Officer Gr.1 (Civil): 1

1 Engineering Assistant (Electrical): 10

10 Engineering Assistant (Mechanical): 1

1 Scientific Assistant: 2

2 Technician Gr.1 (Electrical): 2

2 Technician Gr.1 (Mechanical): 2

2 Technical Attendant Gr.1: 37

37 Assistant Gr. II: 29

29 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Gr.1: 14

The schedule of Computer Based MCQ Test, Skill Test, Trade Test will be notified to the candidates through CPRI portal.