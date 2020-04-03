HRD Minister Launches Portal To Address Students' Difficulties During Lockdown

The portal has been developed by two student interns at AICTE. (File Photo)

The Human Resource Development Ministry has launched a portal to help students who are facing difficulties due to closure of schools and colleges in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The portal has been developed by two student interns at All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and it was launched by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday.

AICTE-MHRD Helpline Portal

"This portal is essentially to connect those who are willing to provide help with those who need help. The nature of support includes accommodation, food, on line classes, attendance, examinations, scholarships, health, transport and harassment of any kind," the Human Resource Development minister said.

"As many as 6,500 colleges have already come forward to provide support at such a crucial juncture. Students in difficulty are encouraged to directly get connected with them through this portal," he added.

Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE; Professor M.P Poonia, Vice Chairman AICTE; Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE and student interns Shivanshu and Akash of Graphic Era University who developed this portal in record time of one day and Secretary Dr. Rajive and other AICTE officers were present during the video conferencing.

According to the Health Ministry, so far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, so far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday.

