Coronavirus: Delhi Government Orders Immediate Closure Of Primary Schools Till March 31

COVID-19: Delhi government has directed immediate closure of primary schools till March 31.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) amongst the children, Delhi government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools in the national capital till March 31. Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the order will be applied to all schools run by government, private, and civic bodies in Delhi.

In India, 30 positive cases have been reported so far, including 16 Italian tourists. Fourteen of the 16 infected Italian tourists are quarantined in Delhi.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20," Mr Sisodia said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Wednesday asked the schools to create awareness among school children about preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash and respiratory etiquettes.

The Board said these measures will help in preventing or reducing transmission of not only Novel Coronavirus disease, but also large number of other communicable diseases, notably flu like illness.

As India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus cases yesterday, the Board has allowed the students to carry face masks and sanitisers at exam centres.

India has now stepped up preventative measures including barring visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, except diplomats and officials from international bodies. The Union Health Ministry has advised people not to travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. It has also asked all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to other affected nations.

