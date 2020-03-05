Delhi Primary Schools Shut Till March 31 Over Coronavirus: AAP Government

All primary schools in Delhi have been asked to remain close tillMarch 31.

Amid the coronavirus scare, the Delhi government has ordered the immediate closure of all primary schools in the national capital till March 31.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted all primary schools will be closed as a "prescautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19."

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed the immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic)," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

In India, 30 positive cases have been reported so far, including 16 Italian tourists. Fourteen of the 16 infected Italian tourists are quarantined in Delhi. They were a part of a group of 23 Italians, which traveled to Rajasthan last month. One of them - currently in Jaipur - tested positive on Tuesday; his wife has also tested positive. This is the biggest group in the country to be infected with the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday that he would not participate in any Holi events this year. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he wrote. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted an appeal to "everyone to avoid public gatherings" and said that he, too, would not participate in any Holi events.

India has now stepped up preventative measures including barring visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, except diplomats and officials from international bodies. The Union Health Ministry has advised people not to travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. It has also asked all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to other affected nations.

Coronavirus outbreak originated in China's Wuhan in December and has spread to over 60 nations, killing more than 3,000 people and infecting over 90,000.