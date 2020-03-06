Coronavirus: Anganwadis In Delhi To Remain Close Till March 31

Coronavirus: The decision to close all Anganwadis was taken in the light of the public health scenario

The Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all the Anganwadi centres across the national capital till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak. The notification by the Department of Women and Child Development was issued as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus among young children and pregnant/lactating mothers.

The decision to close all the 10,740 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) was taken in the light of the current public health scenario, Minister of Women and Child Development Department Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

"It is a precautionary measure to avoid the spreading of coronavirus. Children due to their tender age are more susceptible to infection which is why it is best that all AWCs remain closed till March 31. It is also best advised that in such a scenario pregnant/lactating mothers should not be exposed to any environment where there can be even the slightest possibility of this virus spreading," Mr Gautam said.

He said the Delhi Government is taking all possible precautionary measures to control corona virus from spreading.

The announcement came a day after the Delhi Education Department closed all primary schools across Delhi till March 31.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Schools To Inform Students About Dos And Don'ts

Coronavirus: UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Take Preventive Measures

Coronavirus: Education Ministry Asks For Awareness Drive Among Students

Coronavirus: CBSE Asks Schools To Create Awareness Among Students About Preventive Interventions

Coronavirus: CBSE Allows Face Masks, Sanitisers During Board Exams

Click here for more Education News