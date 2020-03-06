Suspend Morning Assembly, Withhold Biometric Attendance: Delhi Government To Schools Amid Coronavirus Scare

India has till now reported 31 coronavirus cases of which three are from Delhi.

To take preventive measures for containing the spread of coronavirus, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has asked the schools in the national capital to suspend morning assembly. The Department also asked the schools to withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders. The directives apply to both public and private schools operating in Delhi. The orders come after the Delhi government yesterday asked the primary schools in the state to remain shut till March 31.

"Do not hold school assembly. Also withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders," the DoE has said in a letter to principals of all government and private schools", the DoE has said in a letter to principals of all government and private schools, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

On Wednesday, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked all states and union territories to undertake a massive awareness campaign on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among students across the country.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education, HRD Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said such awareness along with preventive interventions would help prevent and reduce transmission of not only COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases, including flu-like illness.

On Thursday, the Delhi government asked head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

The general administration department of the Delhi government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance system till further orders.

The official has told PTI that the move came a day after the special secretary of health department asked for the same.

The Union government has advised state governments to avoid or postpone mass gatherings, where the chances of contracting the coronavirus are high.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is 31, of which three are from Delhi.

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Schools To Inform Students About Dos And Don'ts

Coronavirus: UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Take Preventive Measures

Coronavirus: Education Ministry Asks For Awareness Drive Among Students

Coronavirus: CBSE Asks Schools To Create Awareness Among Students About Preventive Interventions

Coronavirus: CBSE Allows Face Masks, Sanitisers During Board Exams

Click here for more Education News