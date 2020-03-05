Coronavirus: Education Ministry Asks For Awareness Drive Among Students

Coronavirus: It has asked all states and union territories to undertake a massive awareness campaign.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked all states and union territories to undertake a massive awareness campaign on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among students across the country.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education, HRD Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said such awareness along with preventive interventions would help prevent and reduce transmission of not only COVID-19 but also other communicable diseases, including flu-like illness.

"Such informed youths can be the agents of change for their families, communities and beyond," Mr Khare said in the letter dated March 4.

He said the preventive interventions include frequent hand-washing, putting handkerchief on mouth, tissue paper or shirt sleeve while coughing and sneezing, staying away from schools when sick, and avoiding public gatherings.

