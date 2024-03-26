Correction Window For CA Application Forms To Open Tomorrow, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the correction window for making changes in the application forms for the upcoming CA exams. The window has been opened for candidates who wish to make any changes in the examination city, group and medium. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - https://eservices.icai.org - to submit their registrations. The window will remain open from March 27, 2024 (10 am) to March 29, 2024 (11:59 pm).

An official notification from the ICAI read, "In continuation to important announcement dated 25th January 2024 and 19th March 2024, in order to facilitate the examinees, who have already applied for May 2024 CA Examinations, it has been decided to re-open the online request for change in examination city, group and medium. Therefore, candidates of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Final Examinations seeking change of examination city, group and medium can avail this online facility available at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) w.e.f. 27th March 2024 (10 AM) to 29th March 2024 (11.59 PM)."

ICAI had earlier rescheduled the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam 2024 due to impending general elections. As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate group 1 exam will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7, while group 2 exam will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of May 9, 11, and 13. The Final exam group 1 exam will be held on May 2, 4, and 8 instead of May 6. Group 2 of the CA Final exam will take place on May 10, 14, and 16 instead of May 8, 10, and 12.

Chartered Accountancy Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year From 2024

The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has taken a major decision of conducting the Chartered Accountancy exams thrice a year from 2024. The decision was announced in the 430th meeting of the ICAI held on March 7 in New Delhi.

The council has decided to conduct the exams in January, May/June and September. The exams were earlier conducted only during the month of May/June and January. The exam will be conducted thrice for Intermediate and Foundation courses.