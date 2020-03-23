Coronavirus: West Bengal Suspends Evaluation Work For 12th Board Exams

Coronavirus: West Bengal has suspended the evaluation work for 12th board exams

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has suspended all post-examination activities until March 31, 2020. The Council has taken the for decision prevention of contamination of Novel Corona virus.

The Council has also decided to keep the Head Office in Kolkata and other 4 regional offices closed from March 23 to March 27, 2020. However, examiners have been requested to evaluate the answer scripts which have already been distributed by the Council.

The Council had, earlier, postponed the ongoing class 12 board exams in West Bengal. The examinations have been postponed till April 15 until further notice. As per the directive, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15. The class 12 state board examinations began on March 13.

Several state education boards and central boards like CBSE, and CISCE have also cancelled the board examinations. MHRD has directed education boards and higher education bodies to postpone examinations and allow work from home to teachers.

MHRD has also sent out circulars about using e-learning resources to teach and study. The Ministry has asked teachers to utilize the time into developing e-learning resources, prepare coursework and use digital platforms in assigning project works to students.

Click here for more Education News