Telangana Goes Ahead With Class 10 Board Exams Amid COVID-19 Threat

Telangana SSC exams will be held as per schedule despite coronavirus threat

All educational institutes have been shut in Telangana until March 31.

Coaching institutes and summer camps will also remain shut till March 31.

While several state boards have postponed the board exams scheduled till March 31, Telangana has decided to carry on with the class 10 board examinations in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after a high level meeting addressed media and informed that SSC or class 10 exams will be held as per schedule. All educational institutes including coaching centres and summer camps will remain shut till March 31.

The information was also tweeted by Telangana CMO's official Twitter handle.

Class X (SSC) exams will be held as per schedule. As announced earlier, all the educational institutions, including coaching centres and summer camps will remain shut till March 31. Malls, Supermarkets and other shops will be open: Hon'ble CM #CoronaVirusUpdate — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 19, 2020

The SSC or class 10 examinations started in Telangana yesterday, i.e. on March 19. The examinations will continue till April 6 until otherwise notified.

The decision of the board to continue with the board examinations has met with criticism on social media.

"This is bizarre. Why are malls open, why are exams continuing , why are restaurants not being shut down. Graph is steadily rising in Telangana," a user wrote on Twitter.

What is that the govt is gonna achieve by putting the life of 5 Lac kids + their parents at risk? — Sarathy (@priyam_samyu) March 19, 2020

Since March 18, CBSE, CISCE, Madhya Pradesh Board, Haryana Board, Rajasthan Board, and Punjab Board have suspended board exams scheduled till March 31 and will notify new dates later. Delhi government has also suspended all board exam related evaluation till March 31.

At higher education level, UGC has asked all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone all exams and suspend classes and evaluation work till March 31.

Meanwhile, in his address to nation yesterday, PM Modi has appealed to the citizens to observe 'Junta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," said PM Modi.

