Telangana Secondary Education Board Releases SSC (10th) Exam Hall Tickets

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2020 has been released on the board's official website

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has released SSC or 10th exam hall tickets. The SSC hall tickets for the board exams can be downloaded from the Board's official website. The SSC exams will start on March 19 in Telangana.

Students will need to input their name, district, school name, and date of birth to download their hall ticket.

Telangana SSC Exam Hall Tickets 2020: How To Download?

Step one: Go to Telangana Board's official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step two: Click on the Hall Ticket download link on the home page.

Step three: Click on the link for Private/ Regular/ OSSC/ Vocational students' hall ticket link.

Step four: Select you district and school from the drop down menu.

Step five: Enter your name and date of birth.

Step six: Submit and download your hall ticket.

The Telangana Board SSC exam which starts on March 19 will begin with the exam for First Language Paper. The exam will conclude on April 6, 2020 with exam for SSC Vocational Course.

The theory papers will have two parts. Part B will be objective and students will be allowed to answer the objective part only in the last half-hour of the exam.

The Telangana SSC result is likely to be announced in May this year. In 2019, the result was announce don may 13. Last year, 92.43 per cent students passed in the Telangana SSC exam.

Click here for more Education News