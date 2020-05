Telangana To Hold Pending SSC Exams Soon

Telangana Board will hold SSC exams soon

Telangana Chief Minister, while addressing a press meet late last night, said that the SSC or class 10 examinations in the state will be held soon. He said that the state government will appeal in the high court for permission to hold remaining class 10 papers.

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) had been able to conduct exam only for three papers before the nation-wide lockdown was put into place. The Board needs to conduct examination for eight remaining papers before it can announce result for SSC students in the state.

In a press conference held yesterday, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the government will approach the High Court for permission to conduct the exam for remaining papers. The state government will take all precautions including social-distancing while conducting the exams, he said.

The Minister also notified that the evaluation for intermediate examinations will begin from today, May 6, and the results will be released as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to promote all class 1-9 students to the next grade without any exams. The Education Department informed that since the state has no detention scheme for classes 1-9, there is no need to hold the Summative Assessment (SA) or year-end exams.

