Telangana Promotes All Class 1-9 Students

Telangana has decided to promote all class 1-9 students to next class

Telangana Government has decided to promote all class 1 to 9 students studying in government, aided and private schools to the next grade without exams. Telangana is a late entrant to the group of states that promoted class 1 to 8 or 9 students to the next grade without exams.

Telangana School Education Department informed the state government that there is no detention system for classes 1 to 9 in the state, and hence there is no need to conduct examinations and all students would be promoted to higher classes for the academic year 2020-21 as the Summative Assessment (SA) for the session 2019-20 could not be completed due to the lockdown.

The state Government considering the Education Department's recommendation has decided to promote all students till class 9.

Several state boards and CBSE have already promoted primary and upper primary class students to the next grade. Certain states like Rajasthan have also come out with assessment formulae to prepare result for class 9 and class 11, in the absence of a session-end exam.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the pending SSC exams may be held this month. While, the intermediate examinations were wrapped up in the state before the lockdown began, the 10th board examination had only started. Several reports claim that paper evaluation for intermediate exams will begin today, and that the state government has approached High Court to allow SSC examinations this month.

