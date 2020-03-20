Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Fourth Death; PM Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew' On Sunday

India remains at Stage 2 of the outbreak, which means the spread is through local transmission.

India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday while the total numberof people who tested positive for the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus rose to 173, as the government banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to stay indoors and called for ''janata curfew'' on Sunday.

The fourth fatality in the country, the Union health ministry said, was an elderly from Punjab and had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac ailments. More than 20 fresh cases have been reported in last 24 hours with Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reporting their first COVID-19 patients on early Thursday.

PM Modi, in a televised address yesterday, asked appealed to citizens to observe Sunday (March 22) as a test run for social distancing over the next few days to fight the spread of coronavirus. As part of the self-curfew, the Prime Minister said everyone must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm that day and abide by it.

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," said PM Modi.

India remains at Stage 2 of the outbreak, which means the spread is through local transmission, which can be traced. The health ministry said there is no evidence of community transmission yet, in which it is hard to tell how the patient contracted the virus.

Schools, colleges, theatres, malls and shopping areas have been shut down in large parts of the country. Religious gatherings and weddings have been put off.

