1 More Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Kerala Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Package

Kerala on Thursday confirmed one more positive case of Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 25, as the Left government announced a Rs 20,000 crore financial package to deal with the crisis being faced by the southern state in the wake of the virus outbreak.

The man who tested positive had returned from Dubai and hailed from the northern Kasaragod district.

The multi-crore special economic package announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan includes Rs 500 crore health package, Rs 2,000 crore loans and free ration. Around Rs 2,000 crore have been set apart for rural jobs, expected to be among the worst affected with the need to follow "social distancing" as of now .

"COVID 19 has wreaked havoc on our economy", Mr Vijayan said.

Free rice will be provided to all families - Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line as part of the package.

A total of 2,342 of 2,921 samples have tested negative for the virus in the southern state, which is one of the worst-hit from the contagious disease that has affected over 170 people in the country. Over 31,000 people have been kept under observation in the state. The first three patients who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered completely and are living normal lives.

Chief minister during his press briefing also said that he had held a meeting of various defence heads in the state here and they have promised all help. They have promised the services of their hospitals,

doctors, paramedical staff and barracks amd ambulances for

coronavirus care.

Helicopter services would also be provided to the state for transporting medicines, sick people and food at various places in case of emergency.

Four more lab testing facilities for COVID-19 in the state have been approved by the Indian Council Of Medical Research.