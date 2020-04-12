Odisha To Begin Online Classes For 10th Students In Government Schools

Odisha will soon begin online classes for 10th students in government schools

Odisha Government is planning to introduce online education for class 10 students of government schools as a measure to minimize the effect of coronavirus lockdown on studies. Though private educational institutes have already started online classes, the same could not be managed for government schools for the lack of infrastructure, an official told news agency PTI.

The State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that initially online classes will be offered to those students who are being promoted to class 10 this year. Students have been advised to prepare for digital lessons. The Minister emphasized that since students have to remain indoors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 spread, classes were suspended leaving course incomplete.

Given that lockdown has been extended in the state till April 30 with educational institutes directed to remain shut till June 17, it was necessary to work out an arrangement to impart education to the students by connecting them to their teachers, Samir Ranjan Dash told PTI.

Students who have access to a laptop or a desktop with internet facility at home, have been asked to download the DIKSHA app for online studies.

Teachers will also receive instructions on conducting classes online for students being promoted to class 10 to begin with.

DIKSHA is a national platform through which teachers, students and parents can interact with each other regarding all school activities. The teachers can use this platform to access and create high-quality teaching, learning and assessment resources in different subjects.

The platform can also be used to discuss difficult concepts with fellow teachers, view their teaching history and receive official announcements from the education department. Through this platform students will be able to revise their lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional materials on difficult topics as well as get immediate feedback from their teachers.

The government has also decided to work on a comprehensive plan for promotion of online education once the lockdown period is over. The said plan will help all concerned persons to deal with similar situations in future.

Meanwhile, delivery of textbooks which was to begin in the first week of April has been delayed due to the lockdown. Books are available with block level officials and department is taking necessary steps to make sure that textbooks are distributed among the students as soon as normalcy returns.

