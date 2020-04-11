Coronavirus Effect: ICMAI Postpones Campus Placement Activities For Cost Accountants

Coronavirus effect: ICMAI has postponed all campus placement activities

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has postponed all campus placement activities which were scheduled in the month of April across India. The postponement is in response to the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Institute, in its statement, has said that they are in constant touch with the prospective recruiters are closely monitoring the overall situation. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, the institute will immediately start processing announcements of revised Campus Placement schedule across India.

The Institute has also extended the form fill-up dates for all Advanced Studies Examinations (including management Accountancy paper) which are to be held in June 2020. The last date for form fill-up is April 30, 2020. The institute had extended the form fill up dates to June 20, 2020.

The Institute in another notification has also exempted students from the training requirements for June examinations. These training include Computer Training, CSS, IOTP and Practical Training required to be completed before appearing in CMA Intermediate and Final examinations. The exceptions are only applied to June examinations.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the institute, like many others, has also started delivering webinars for students recently. Students can find Webinar schedules on the official ICMAI website.

Click here for more Education News