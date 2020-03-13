Coronavirus: Jamia Cancels Classroom Interaction Till March 31, Goes Online

Coronavirus Scare: Jamia has cancelled all face-to-face interactions with students till March 31

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has joined the group of educational institutes that have taken measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the last few days. The University has suspended all face to face interactions and group interactions with students in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Gatherings are to be avoided till March 31, 2020.

The University has also decided that internal assessments for students will be given to them online. All schools will also remain closed but board examinations will be held as per schedule.

In past couple of days, several institutes and schools have cancelled classes and examinations due to the coronavirus threat.

IIT Delhi has cancelled classes and exams till March 31. IIT Kanpur has postponed its annual fest due to Corona scare. JNU has also cancelled all classes and exams till March 31.

CBSE, which has been conducting the annual board exams for classes 10 and 12, has allowed the use of face masks and sanitizers inside the exam hall for students.

Earlier, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had asked all states and union territories to undertake a massive awareness campaign on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among students across the country.

Preventive interventions against COVID-19 include frequent hand-washing, putting handkerchief on mouth, tissue paper or shirt sleeve while coughing and sneezing, staying away from schools when sick, and avoiding public gatherings.

