Coronavirus: IIT Delhi Cancels Classes, Exams Till March 31

IIT Delhi has cancelled all classes and exams till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned," Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT, has tweeted.

The institute has asked students to refrain from organizing any event on the campus during the period that requires gathering of people.

International students studying at IIT Delhi and currently residing in the hostels will be allowed to stay in the hostel during this period. Basic mess facilities will be provided to students in the campus during this period.

With this IIT Delhi is among the various educational institutes in the national capital to have shut down its campus to stop the spread of coronavirus. Delhi University has also suspended its classes till March 31. The university has also ordered teachers to remain available as per their time-table through e-resources.

The move is aimed to bring down footfall on the university campus to avoid spreading of the deadly virus. In a press release, the DU administration said, "To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process, in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/ colleges/centres."

