Coronavirus: JNU suspends classes, exams, events till March 31

After IIT and Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has postponed its classes till March 31 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. On March 4, the university had stopped biometric attendance for its employees in view of the coronavirus threat. It had asked its staff and officials to mark manual attendance.

In a recent notice, the JNU administration has suspended lectures, class presentations and examinations till March 31.

Conducting any event, such as seminars, conferences and workshops, in the campus during this period should be postponed, the university has said.

"Any student with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days, must report to the IHA/ concerned warden of the hostel/ concerned faculty so that they may be advised for home quarantine for 14 days to prevent/ reduction of the transmission of the virus, "the university has said.

It has advised faculty, staff and students to follow the simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene guidelines issued by government.

With JNU joins various city based educational institutes that have suspended classes to stop the spread of the coronavirus. IIT Delhi and Delhi University have also suspended classes till March 31. Instead of classroom teaching, DU has enabled e-learning and has also ordered teachers to remain available as per their time-table through e-resources.

