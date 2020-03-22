Coronavirus: CBSE Starts Toll Free Tele-Helpline On Safeguards For Students

Coronavirus: CBSE starts toll free tele-helpline on coronavirus safeguards for students

While the 23rd edition of free of cost CBSE annual pre-exam psychological live tele-counselling for students taking Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2020 is currently on from 8 AM to 10 PM, the Board has recently decided to also start a helpline for students to create awareness on the pandemic coronavirus in addition.

This facility is available on the same toll free number 1800118004 from 8 AM to 8 PM initially up to March 31, 2020.

"CBSE has also played a proactive role in creating mass awareness in public by way of memes on social media platforms, issuing guidelines to students/ parents and the schools for creating awareness about Corona Virus and its prevention or even changing seating arrangements in exam halls to avoid the spread of virus," a statement from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, on March 18, 2020, the Board decided re-scheduling of the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 and has also suspended evaluation work.

The dedicated coronavirus safeguard tele-counselling service will be provided by additional trained counsellors who will deal with students and parents for preventive interventions, reducing transmission and counsel on first aid to stop the virus spread.

They will also assist students to engage in useful and productive activities while at home.

