Calicut University Postpones Law Exam After Shashi Tharoor's Letter To UGC

Cochin University has finally postponed LLB exam

Calicut University has finally postponed LLB theory examinations after intervention of Thiruvananthapuram MP, Dr. Shashi Tharoor. The exams which were scheduled from the afternoon of March 20 have now been postponed.

Taking cognizance of the distress the situation must be causing the students, MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to UGC outlining the need for postponing examinations.

My letter to the Chairman of the ⁦@ugc_india⁩ yesterday asking him to intervene with the University of Calicut which has been defying UGC instructions to go ahead with examinations despite the #Covid19 crisis pic.twitter.com/HEc8Fv17uZ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2020

Even after UGC's directive to postpone all examinations and related activities, the Cochin University decided to go ahead with the LLB examinations from Monday 23, 2020, he wrote.

In the letter he also pointed out that with the University facilities including hostels currently shut, the students would be at the mercy of private house owners, who are naturally worried about accommodating students who come from COVID-19 affected areas.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor also tweeted the letter to UGC. UGC, in response, has shared Calicut University's letter about postponement of exams which is dated March 20.

UGC had, on March 19, directed all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone all exams and exam related activities till March 31. The Commission has also asked educational institutes to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them updated so that there is 'no anxiety amongst the students, teachers, and parents.'

