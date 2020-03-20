Coronavirus Awareness: CBSE Launches Helpline For Students

As a precautionary measure the Board has postponed all its exams till March 31.

In an attempt to create awareness on the pandemic coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)- one of the biggest education boards of the country, has started toll free tele-helpline for students. This facility will be available from 8 am to 8 pm till March 31. The Board is currently conducting psychological live tele-counselling for board exam students. This is the 23rd edition of the counselling where the experts nominated by the Board counsel students and help them deal with exam related issues.

"While the 23rd edition of free of cost CBSE Annual Pre Exam Psychological live Tele-Counselling for students taking X/XII Exam in 2020 is currently on from 8 AM to 10 PM, the board has recently decided to also start a helpline for students to create awareness on the pandemic Corona Virus in addition," said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi through a notification.

"The dedicated corona virus safeguard tele-counselling service will be provided by additional trained Counsellors who will deal with students/parents for preventive interventions, reducing transmission and counsel on First Aid to stop Corona spread. They will also assist students to engage in useful and productive activities while at home," Mr Tripathi has said.

As a precautionary measure the CBSE has postponed all its exams till March 31.

Click here for more Education News