Complete Guide To JEE Main 2026 Registration, Exam Centres, FAQs And Important Instructions

Registrations are soon set to begin for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. Candidates waiting for the application process can be ready with their documents such as Aadhaar card and Category certificate, Scanned images of photograph, signature, Class 10 or equivalent certificate/marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD certificate. NTA can charge around Rs 1,000- 2,000 as application fees for registering for the exam.



JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. The exam for Session 1 is scheduled from January 21-30, 2026, while that of Session 2 will be held from April 1-10, 2026.

Candidates who have to appear for the exam can check the following FAQs on Joint Entrance Examination:

How to Register for JEE (Main) 2026?

Instructions to apply online for JEE (Main)-2026 will soon be available in the Information Bulletin on the NTA website.

Choice of Cities

The choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates based on the permanent and present address filled during registration. Four choices of cities are given to the candidates.

Can a center be allotted by the NTA manually?

No.

AADHAR Number

AADHAR authentication will be done for the candidates and it will be an optional field. However, candidates are advised to update their Aadhaar Card as a proof of identity with recent details for verification at the exam centre.

Medium of the examination

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

When will the JEE (Main) 2026 examination be conducted?

If any candidate did not apply for Session 1, can he/she apply for Session 2?

Yes, if a candidate has missed filling up the application form for the January session, he/she can fill up the application form for the April session at the time of opening of the portal for that session.

What if the dates of examination of JEE (Main) - 2026 clashes with any other National / State level examination.

If such a clash occurs, then NTA will not change the allotted date of examination.

How can I select the date and slot of examination of JEE (Main) - 2026?

The date/shift/slot of examination is allotted by computer randomly which is required for the normalisation process. Hence the choice of date and shift/slot cannot be selected by the candidate himself/herself.

Can the Candidate correct/ change his/her particulars including the city of exam centre in the online application?

As per the Instructions given to the candidates for filling up their online application form, they are supposed to fill up their particulars carefully and NTA is not responsible for any mistake committed by the candidates in this regard. A one-time correction facility will be provided in the selected fields only. In this regard a public notice will be issued by the NTA.

Can a candidate change the examination center after the allotment of roll number?

The city of the allotted examination centre cannot be changed, in any case. Note: The choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and correspondence addresses filled during the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2026.

Will any candidate be able to leave early if he finishes the test before the allocated test time?

No, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination centre before the test concludes.

