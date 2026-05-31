Company Secretary June 2026 Exams Start Tomorrow: Check Documents To Carry At Exam Centre

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the Company Secretary (CS) June 2026 examinations from June 1. Candidates appearing for the CSEET, CS Executive, and CS Professional examinations are advised to keep all required documents ready before leaving for the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without the admit card and other mandatory documents. This examination session is also significant as the CSEET June 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode for the first time.

CS June 2026 Exams Dates

Candidates should note the examination dates for different CS programmes before appearing for their respective papers. Check the exam dates below:

CSEET June 2026: June 1 to June 4, 2026

CS Executive June 2026: June 1 to June 7, 2026

CS Professional June 2026: June 1 to June 7, 2026

Documents to Carry at CS June 2026 Exam Centre

ICSI has instructed candidates to carry the necessary documents to the examination centre. These documents will be verified before entry into the exam hall.

The required documents include the following:

CSEET Admit Card, CS Executive Admit Card, or CS Professional Admit Card,

Student Identity Card

ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, or any other valid photo ID)

Important Instructions For CS June 2026 Candidates

Candidates should carefully check their admit cards before the examination day. If the photograph or signature is missing on the admit card, they must affix a recent passport-size photograph and get it attested by a Gazetted Officer, ICSI Officer/Member, Principal of a recognised school, or Manager of a nationalised bank.

ICSI has clearly stated that candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Therefore, students should keep all documents ready in advance and verify their details to ensure a smooth examination experience.