Company Secretaries Of India Hiring Information Security Officer, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the post of Information Security Officer and IT Security Manager at its headquarters in New Delhi and Noida.

Candidates applying for Information Security Officer should have a degree in MCA or BTech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or equivalent with 1st or 2nd division from recognised institute / university. The pay level for Information Security Officer is Level 12 (78,800-2,09,200) and the maximum age is 50 years.

For those applying for IT Security Manager also need to have a MCA or BTech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or equivalent with 1st or 2nd division from recognised institute / university. The pay level is 10 (56,100-1,77,500) and the maximum age is 40 years.

Interested candidates can fill the application forms by visiting the official website of the ICSI from January 31, 2024 to February 20, 2024.

Candidates having at least a minimum of eight years of experience in a combination of risk management, information security and IT jobs are eligible for the post. They must have knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001, and NIST. The job role will require the candidates to be responsible for establishing and maintaining a corporate-wide information security management program and ISMS to ensure that information assets are adequately protected and will have ownership and overall control of ITC process.

The candidate must be responsible for discussing the control weaknesses noted from the Information Security audits to local and/or senior management and developing recommendations to address them.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI.